Andhra Pradesh Partners with Swaniti Initiative for Green Skill Development
The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed an MoU with Swaniti Initiative to enhance green skilling across the state. The collaboration aims to improve services, formulate inclusive policies, and assess the skill landscape of the renewable energy sector for job creation in key districts.
- Country:
- India
In Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, a significant memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday between the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the Swaniti Initiative. This partnership focuses on advancing green skilling initiatives across the state.
Witnessed by key figures including the Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, the MoU seeks to elevate public services and policy-making aimed at empowering marginalized communities. The Swaniti Initiative, known for its expertise in research and data analysis, is set to implement transformative changes in societal welfare and skill enhancement.
The MoU outlines strategic planning over the next four months, targeting skill development in the renewable energy sector. Surveys and workshops in districts like Anantapur and Nellore will help finalize these strategies. The initiative will conduct skill assessments, involve premier institutions, and deploy data analysis to support human resources in adapting to the green energy advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
