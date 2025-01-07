Syria's Power Surge: Ships to the Rescue

In a significant move to address crippling power shortages, Syria will soon receive two electricity-generating ships from Turkey and Qatar. Khaled Abu Dai, director general of the General Establishment for Electricity Transmission and Distribution, announced that these ships will supply a total of 800 megawatts of electricity to the war-torn nation.

Such measures are timely given the extensive damage inflicted on Syria's electricity infrastructure during President Bashar al-Assad's rule. The U.S. has also issued a six-month sanctions exemption to facilitate energy transactions and help bolster humanitarian aid efforts in Syria, although existing sanctions remain in place.

The dire state of energy supplies in Syria means state electricity is currently available for only two to three hours a day, but authorities are working to extend this to eight hours within two months. This development promises a meaningful improvement in daily life for citizens who have faced prolonged hardships.

