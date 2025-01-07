Health Officials Urge Caution Amid HMPV Cases in India
Uttarakhand Health Director Sunita Tamta and Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava address recent HMPV cases, urging caution for children and the elderly. They emphasize no cause for alarm while urging awareness and preventive measures. Five cases reported in India, with government monitoring the situation closely.
Amid rising concerns over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India, Sunita Tamta, Director of Uttarakhand Medical Health and Family Welfare, reinforced the need for vigilance, especially among vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. Tamta, in a statement to ANI, likened HMPV to other flu viruses, emphasizing the importance of precautions during this time.
She advised individuals with flu-like symptoms to maintain personal hygiene by using handkerchiefs and urged them to be mindful of social distancing. Tamta also highlighted the critical role of medical facilities, stating that guidelines are in place to ensure hospitals are prepared with necessary infrastructure like beds and ICUs.
Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava echoed these sentiments, noting that comprehensive surveillance of respiratory illnesses is being actively reviewed across states. The public has been reassured that HMPV, known since 2001, presents no novel threat, though vigilance and public awareness remain top priorities for health authorities.
