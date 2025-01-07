Delhi CM's Residency Controversy: PWD Counters Atishi's Accusations
The Public Works Department has contradicted Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's claims regarding her official residence, stating she refused physical possession despite offers. An inquiry into construction allegations is ongoing, while Atishi vows to continue working for Delhi amid ongoing political tensions.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has challenged Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's recent accusations concerning her official residence. The PWD asserted that CM Atishi failed to take possession of the 6-Flagstaff Road bungalow despite multiple invitations.
A PWD communique detailed that Atishi didn't occupy the residence within the prescribed five days, risking automatic cancellation. Alternative accommodations at Raj Niwas Lane and Daryaganj were reportedly offered.
The PWD's statement follows escalating tensions, with inquiries by the CBI and the Directorate of Vigilance into related construction allegations. In response to these developments, CM Atishi criticized the BJP-led central government, maintaining her commitment to Delhi's welfare programs amidst the dispute.
