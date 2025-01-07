Indian Air Force Calls for Boost in Aircraft Production

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Tuesday highlighted the urgent need for production agencies to accelerate aircraft production rates. Speaking at the 21st Subroto Mukherjee seminar on 'Aatmanirbharta in Aerospace Sector', Singh pointed out that not even the initial 40 Tejas aircraft have been delivered to the service.

He emphasized that manufacturing agencies should invest in advanced processes to increase speed and scale, urging the inclusion of private players to foster competition. Singh noted, "We need to have multiple sources available so that production capabilities improve." He expressed concerns over the growing military prowess of northern and western adversaries.

Addressing defense threats, Singh remarked on the rapid growth of Chinese technology, including their advanced stealth fighter. He stressed the importance of self-reliance in defense, urging innovation within the IAF to enhance capabilities, acknowledging the collective responsibility in achieving self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)