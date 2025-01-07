Left Menu

Indian Air Force Calls for Boost in Aircraft Production

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh stressed the need for increased aircraft production rates, urging investment in advanced manufacturing. He highlighted concerns over delays in Tejas aircraft deliveries and the growing military capabilities of northern and western adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:46 IST
Indian Air Force Calls for Boost in Aircraft Production
Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Tuesday highlighted the urgent need for production agencies to accelerate aircraft production rates. Speaking at the 21st Subroto Mukherjee seminar on 'Aatmanirbharta in Aerospace Sector', Singh pointed out that not even the initial 40 Tejas aircraft have been delivered to the service.

He emphasized that manufacturing agencies should invest in advanced processes to increase speed and scale, urging the inclusion of private players to foster competition. Singh noted, "We need to have multiple sources available so that production capabilities improve." He expressed concerns over the growing military prowess of northern and western adversaries.

Addressing defense threats, Singh remarked on the rapid growth of Chinese technology, including their advanced stealth fighter. He stressed the importance of self-reliance in defense, urging innovation within the IAF to enhance capabilities, acknowledging the collective responsibility in achieving self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025