Political Tensions Escalate as Scuffle Erupts in Hyderabad
A scuffle between BJYM workers and Youth Congress members erupted in Hyderabad, amidst protests over controversial remarks by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri. Detentions followed, with BJP alleging vandalism. Bidhuri, contesting Delhi polls, apologized for his comments on Priyanka Gandhi, amidst ongoing political tensions between Congress, AAP, and BJP.
A scuffle unfolded in Hyderabad between Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers and Youth Congress members. The confrontation took place outside Gandhi Bhavan during a protest staged by Youth Congress against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial remarks targeting Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The clash led to the detention of BJYM workers by police authorities.
Nithin, a BJYM leader, alleged vandalism by Youth Congress members at the BJP office and vowed to respond assertively. He questioned Rahul Gandhi's stance on the Constitution, suggesting it does not justify such actions. Nithin stated, "Youth Congress leaders entered the BJP office and attacked our workers. We will give a befitting reply to them now."
In Delhi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, contesting from the Kalkaji constituency, issued an apology for his contentious comments about Priyanka Gandhi. His remarks had stirred controversy, while AAP MP Sanjay Singh shared a video of Bidhuri jokingly pledging to improve roads like "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi" if BJP took power. Political rivalries intensify as Congress, AAP, and BJP exchange allegations in a heated battle leading up to elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
