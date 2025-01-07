Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate as Scuffle Erupts in Hyderabad

A scuffle between BJYM workers and Youth Congress members erupted in Hyderabad, amidst protests over controversial remarks by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri. Detentions followed, with BJP alleging vandalism. Bidhuri, contesting Delhi polls, apologized for his comments on Priyanka Gandhi, amidst ongoing political tensions between Congress, AAP, and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:32 IST
Political Tensions Escalate as Scuffle Erupts in Hyderabad
Police detain Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers after scuffle breaks out with Youth Congress members (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A scuffle unfolded in Hyderabad between Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers and Youth Congress members. The confrontation took place outside Gandhi Bhavan during a protest staged by Youth Congress against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial remarks targeting Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The clash led to the detention of BJYM workers by police authorities.

Nithin, a BJYM leader, alleged vandalism by Youth Congress members at the BJP office and vowed to respond assertively. He questioned Rahul Gandhi's stance on the Constitution, suggesting it does not justify such actions. Nithin stated, "Youth Congress leaders entered the BJP office and attacked our workers. We will give a befitting reply to them now."

In Delhi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, contesting from the Kalkaji constituency, issued an apology for his contentious comments about Priyanka Gandhi. His remarks had stirred controversy, while AAP MP Sanjay Singh shared a video of Bidhuri jokingly pledging to improve roads like "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi" if BJP took power. Political rivalries intensify as Congress, AAP, and BJP exchange allegations in a heated battle leading up to elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025