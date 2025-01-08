Market Indices Slump Amid Global Weakness and FII Outflows

The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a downturn at the start of Wednesday's trading session, driven by persistent foreign fund withdrawals and unfavorable global market trends.

Investor sentiment was tense as they awaited the earnings season, with a key announcement from TCS scheduled for Thursday. Major stocks like Zomato, Adani Ports, and HDFC Bank saw declines.

Despite the broad downturn, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and Maruti recorded gains. Global influences included mixed performances in Asian markets and a slight rise in Brent crude prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)