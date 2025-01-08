Left Menu

Market Indices Slump Amid Global Weakness and FII Outflows

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty dipped on Wednesday due to ongoing foreign fund outflows and weak global markets. Investors were cautious ahead of TCS's quarterly earnings announcement. Major laggards included Zomato and Adani Ports, while Reliance and Maruti posted gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:32 IST
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a downturn at the start of Wednesday's trading session, driven by persistent foreign fund withdrawals and unfavorable global market trends.

Investor sentiment was tense as they awaited the earnings season, with a key announcement from TCS scheduled for Thursday. Major stocks like Zomato, Adani Ports, and HDFC Bank saw declines.

Despite the broad downturn, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and Maruti recorded gains. Global influences included mixed performances in Asian markets and a slight rise in Brent crude prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

