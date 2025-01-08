Left Menu

India Launches Cashless Treatment Scheme for Road Accident Victims

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveils the 'Cashless Treatment' scheme, providing financial support for victims of road accidents in India. The initiative offers up to Rs 1.5 lakh in treatment funds and includes a Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of hit-and-run victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:33 IST
India Launches Cashless Treatment Scheme for Road Accident Victims
Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major step towards improving road safety and victim support, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the 'Cashless Treatment' scheme designed to cover medical expenses for road accident victims. The scheme will enable victims to receive treatment worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh for seven days if police are informed within 24 hours.

Additionally, Gadkari revealed an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for families of those killed in hit-and-run incidents. Emphasizing the scheme's importance, he pointed to alarming statistics: 1.80 lakh road fatalities in 2024, with 30,000 deaths due to lack of helmets, highlighting the urgent need for increased road safety measures.

Gadkari also addressed the tragic deaths of 10,000 children due to poor entry and exit points near schools. He emphasized the necessity for enhanced safety regulations for school transport and the identification of accident-prone areas. These announcements came after a collaborative meeting with state transport ministers, highlighting interstate efforts to enhance road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025