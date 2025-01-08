India Launches Cashless Treatment Scheme for Road Accident Victims
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveils the 'Cashless Treatment' scheme, providing financial support for victims of road accidents in India. The initiative offers up to Rs 1.5 lakh in treatment funds and includes a Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of hit-and-run victims.
- Country:
- India
In a major step towards improving road safety and victim support, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the 'Cashless Treatment' scheme designed to cover medical expenses for road accident victims. The scheme will enable victims to receive treatment worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh for seven days if police are informed within 24 hours.
Additionally, Gadkari revealed an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for families of those killed in hit-and-run incidents. Emphasizing the scheme's importance, he pointed to alarming statistics: 1.80 lakh road fatalities in 2024, with 30,000 deaths due to lack of helmets, highlighting the urgent need for increased road safety measures.
Gadkari also addressed the tragic deaths of 10,000 children due to poor entry and exit points near schools. He emphasized the necessity for enhanced safety regulations for school transport and the identification of accident-prone areas. These announcements came after a collaborative meeting with state transport ministers, highlighting interstate efforts to enhance road safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
