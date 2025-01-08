GEAPP Partners with ISA to Propel India's Green Energy Future

In a significant move to bolster India's renewable energy sector, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) announced strategic partnerships with the International Solar Alliance (ISA), DUET, and ENTICE 2.0. These alliances aim to tackle critical challenges and foster innovation to meet India's ambitious 500 GW renewable energy target.

The cornerstone of this initiative is a Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) with ISA, seeking to raise $100 million for impactful solar projects. ISA will lead this mission, with GEAPP providing governance support and strategic oversight, ensuring solar energy initiatives align with the needs of member countries.

Further strengthening these efforts, GEAPP's initiatives such as DUET and ENTICE 2.0 focus on digitalizing energy systems and nurturing startups. These measures are designed to support India's energy transition, foster economic growth, and bolster global climate goals. The collaboration underscores the significance of multi-sector partnerships in advancing clean energy and sustainable development.

