AAP Targets BJP Over CM Atishi's Residence Row

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of harboring anti-women sentiment after the Public Works Department withdrew Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's offer to occupy bungalow number 6 on Flagstaff Road. Kakkar alleged the move was a tactic to create obstacles for the AAP, particularly against an elected female leader.

Kakkar also suggested that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are participating in the polls as BJP's 'B teams'. She maintained that the electoral contest in Delhi essentially lies between the BJP and AAP, anticipating BJP's negative tactics to prevail in the elections.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal supported Atishi, alleging BJP's 'dirty politics' are due to their fear of losing the upcoming elections. He criticized repeated actions against Atishi, viewing them as hostility towards her and as an indicator of BJP's electoral concerns. The voting in Delhi Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)