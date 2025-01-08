BSF Tightens Vigil on India-Bangladesh Border Amidst Rising Instability
The Border Security Force (BSF) has ramped up surveillance on unfinished parts of the India-Bangladesh border to combat illegal activities, including infiltration and smuggling. With advanced technology and 24/7 monitoring, efforts continue amid challenging conditions such as seasonal fog, heavy rainfall, and incomplete fencing due to land acquisition delays.
In response to the increasing instability in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up its vigilance along the less fortified areas of the India-Bangladesh border. This move aims to curb illegal infiltration, smuggling, and human trafficking.
Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, DIG (PRO) of the South Bengal Frontier, emphasized the dedicated efforts of BSF personnel. 'Our officers understand their commitment and are performing their duties with utmost dedication,' he told ANI. Despite incomplete single-row fencing in regions such as Jayantipur and Petrapole, BSF personnel remain on high alert round-the-clock to thwart illicit activities.
Advanced surveillance measures, including state-of-the-art cameras and intruder alarms, have been deployed in sensitive areas. However, the local population near the Jayantipur border post has expressed concerns over the heightened security protocols. Meanwhile, regions like BOP Hakimpur in North 24 Parganas face additional challenges due to the Sonai River's geography, which facilitates secretive crossings.
Land acquisition hindrances, coupled with seasonal challenges like monsoonal rains, exacerbate the difficulties in completing the boundary fencing. Yet, BSF's efforts, blending technology with manpower, have significantly hindered smuggling and infiltration, despite limited cooperation from the Border Guard Bangladesh, officials reported.
