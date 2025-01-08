Federal Reserve's Waller Advocates Rate Cuts Amid Tariff Concerns

The Federal Reserve's board member, Christopher Waller, reiterated his support for reducing interest rates this year, irrespective of high inflation rates and looming tariffs under the Trump administration, speaking at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

Waller, addressing concerns on tariffs, signaled optimism regarding inflation aligning with the Fed's 2% target, downplaying the potential inflationary impact of added import duties. His stance is seen as diverging from Wall Street's narrative, which predicts steadier rates amid persistent inflation.

With inflation peaking at 2.4% recently, Waller remains confident about the inflation trajectory, excluding the housing sector, suggesting that further rate cuts could bolster economic stability moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)