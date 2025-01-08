Federal Reserve's Waller Advocates Rate Cuts Amid Tariff Concerns
Christopher Waller of the US Federal Reserve supports interest rate cuts despite inflation and potential tariffs from the Trump administration. Waller believes inflation will align with the Fed's target soon and is not swayed by current tariff impacts, contrasting with Wall Street's cautious outlook.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Reserve's board member, Christopher Waller, reiterated his support for reducing interest rates this year, irrespective of high inflation rates and looming tariffs under the Trump administration, speaking at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.
Waller, addressing concerns on tariffs, signaled optimism regarding inflation aligning with the Fed's 2% target, downplaying the potential inflationary impact of added import duties. His stance is seen as diverging from Wall Street's narrative, which predicts steadier rates amid persistent inflation.
With inflation peaking at 2.4% recently, Waller remains confident about the inflation trajectory, excluding the housing sector, suggesting that further rate cuts could bolster economic stability moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms
Gandhi Takes on Inflation: A Day in the Vegetable Market
FMCG Industry Faces Slowdown amid Inflationary Pressures
US STOCKS-Wall Street rises in quiet Christmas Eve trading session
Wall Street's Year-End Surge Faces Uncertainty