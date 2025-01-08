Left Menu

Gulf of Mexico: A Name Not to be Changed

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America.' She emphasized the international recognition of the current name. Trump's comments have sparked a diplomatic discussion about the significance of geographical names.

In a recent diplomatic exchange, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly responded to comments made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about the potential renaming of the Gulf of Mexico.

President Sheinbaum stated on Wednesday that the name 'Gulf of Mexico' is internationally acknowledged, dismissing the idea proposed by Trump to call it the 'Gulf of America.'

Trump's comments, made on Tuesday, have ignited a dialogue on the importance of geographically recognized names and their influence on national and international relationships.

