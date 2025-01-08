Gulf of Mexico: A Name Not to be Changed

In a recent diplomatic exchange, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly responded to comments made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about the potential renaming of the Gulf of Mexico.

President Sheinbaum stated on Wednesday that the name 'Gulf of Mexico' is internationally acknowledged, dismissing the idea proposed by Trump to call it the 'Gulf of America.'

Trump's comments, made on Tuesday, have ignited a dialogue on the importance of geographically recognized names and their influence on national and international relationships.

