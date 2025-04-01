Mayawati Slams BJP's 'Narrow-Minded' Renaming Strategy
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati criticizes BJP's trend of renaming places and institutions as a diversion from governance failures. She highlights her administration's focus on creating new entities without altering existing names. Mayawati urges current governments to adopt a more inclusive approach.
- Country:
- India
Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, launched a scathing critique against BJP governments in various states for their practice of renaming districts, cities, and institutions, labeling it a form of 'narrow-minded politics' aimed at obscuring governance shortcomings.
In a social media post, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh accused BJP administrations in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh of following in the footsteps of the Samajwadi Party by swapping place names. She condemned the strategy as an alarming deviation from governance based on the rule of law.
Contrasting this with her tenure, Mayawati noted that her governments from 1995 to 2012 emphasized development through new schemes and institutions without altering existing names. She urged current leaders to take a leaf out of her administration's book, especially amidst ongoing debates over name changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mayawati
- BSP
- BJP
- renaming
- criticism
- governance
- politics
- Narendra Modi
- Uttar Pradesh
- institutions
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Politics Heat Up Over Law and Order Controversies
Yogi Adityanath Hails Fair Recruitment in UP Amid Opposition Criticism
Dr. Debendra Pradhan: A Patriarch in Politics Passes Away
Mamata Banerjee Advocates Unity Amidst Criticism at Furfura Sharif
Nagpur Unrest: AIMIM's Pathan Condemns BJP's Alleged Hatred Politics