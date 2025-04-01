Mayawati Slams BJP's 'Narrow-Minded' Renaming Strategy

Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, launched a scathing critique against BJP governments in various states for their practice of renaming districts, cities, and institutions, labeling it a form of 'narrow-minded politics' aimed at obscuring governance shortcomings.

In a social media post, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh accused BJP administrations in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh of following in the footsteps of the Samajwadi Party by swapping place names. She condemned the strategy as an alarming deviation from governance based on the rule of law.

Contrasting this with her tenure, Mayawati noted that her governments from 1995 to 2012 emphasized development through new schemes and institutions without altering existing names. She urged current leaders to take a leaf out of her administration's book, especially amidst ongoing debates over name changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)