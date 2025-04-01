Left Menu

Mayawati Slams BJP's 'Narrow-Minded' Renaming Strategy

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati criticizes BJP's trend of renaming places and institutions as a diversion from governance failures. She highlights her administration's focus on creating new entities without altering existing names. Mayawati urges current governments to adopt a more inclusive approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:36 IST
Mayawati Slams BJP's 'Narrow-Minded' Renaming Strategy
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, launched a scathing critique against BJP governments in various states for their practice of renaming districts, cities, and institutions, labeling it a form of 'narrow-minded politics' aimed at obscuring governance shortcomings.

In a social media post, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh accused BJP administrations in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh of following in the footsteps of the Samajwadi Party by swapping place names. She condemned the strategy as an alarming deviation from governance based on the rule of law.

Contrasting this with her tenure, Mayawati noted that her governments from 1995 to 2012 emphasized development through new schemes and institutions without altering existing names. She urged current leaders to take a leaf out of her administration's book, especially amidst ongoing debates over name changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025