PM Modi's Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh with Development and Innovation

During a recent visit to Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the progress in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, likening it to a string of successful sixes in cricket. Modi praised Naidu's focus on development and assured that together they will achieve ambitious goals for the state.

The Prime Minister's trip marked the official inauguration of various projects aimed at furthering Andhra Pradesh's economic landscape. These initiatives include extensive railway electrification, development of 70 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, and the operation of Vande Bharat trains, reflecting an infrastructure revolution set to bolster ease of living and doing business in the region.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Andhra Pradesh's coastal areas, Modi announced the laying of the foundation for the NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project. With an investment of approximately Rs 1,85,000 crore, this project is poised to propel India towards its 2030 non-fossil energy capacity goals. Additionally, the foundation stones for key industrial parks were laid, promising job creation and regional economic upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)