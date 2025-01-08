Left Menu

Scenic Saryu Ghat Aarti Lights Up Ayodhya Amid Chilling Winter

Despite chilling temperatures, devotees gathered at Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat for the evening 'aarti'. The sacred ritual involved hymns and lighting oil lamps. Amidst the cold, locals praised winter arrangements. Dense fog across North India led to train disruptions. Prayagraj hosts the Maha Kumbh, a significant spiritual gathering, necessitating safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:20 IST
Evening aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday evening, the Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya was illuminated by the evening 'aarti', a religious ritual conducted amid the chill that has gripped North India. The Indian Meteorological Department reported that Ayodhya experienced a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius.

Devotees flocked to the site, eager to witness the hymnal chants and the ceremonial lighting of oil lamps, a practice performed by priests as an homage to the sacred river Saryu. The ritual, traditionally held at sunset, involves synchronously swaying large oil lamps while intoning mantras, symbolizing spiritual purification and the dispelling of darkness.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, residents and tourists acknowledged the biting cold but commended the excellent winter arrangements. "It is very cold, but the preparations are commendable. We stay warm by fires," a local told ANI. Meanwhile, persistent fog caused train delays in the region, with cancellations and diversions occurring at Ayodhya Railway. Despite these conditions, the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is drawing devotees, as authorities focus on safety and managing large crowds through the January 13 to February 26 festival period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

