Political Storm Over Delhi's Alleged Lavish CM Residence

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra criticizes alleged extravagance at Delhi CM's residence, questions Congress’s new scheme. BJP's Ashish Sood and AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj exchange sharp retorts over the claims. Bharadwaj humorously denies the rumors, emphasizing the official status of the residences in question.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:52 IST
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra.(Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a fierce political exchange on Wednesday, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra slammed the alleged opulence of the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, claiming reports of 'gold-plated commodes and washbasins.' He questioned Congress for proposing the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' asking why it wasn't rolled out in other states led by the party.

BJP candidate Ashish Sood echoed the criticism, suggesting that the announcement was more about freeing Delhi from the AAP-DA government rather than a genuine election date. He criticized Congress for not implementing the scheme in states they govern, questioning the feasibility of its implementation in Delhi.

Responding, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj humorously dismissed the extravagant allegations in a press conference, challenging detractors to find the rumored lavish amenities. Bharadwaj clarified that both the CM's and PM's residences are government properties, constructed during Covid times using taxpayer money, and not personal assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

