Global Market Turmoil and the Bond Market Blues

In the ever-volatile world of global finance, the British bond market is currently in the spotlight for reasons that few would want. This week has seen a 20-basis point increase in benchmark gilts, reaching their highest levels since 2008, sparking concerns about Britain's fiscal stability.

Contributing to the turmoil is an expected rise in bond supply in the euro zone amid accelerating inflation, reflected in the five-month peak of German bund yields. Across the Atlantic, apprehensions grow over the impact of policy shifts under President Trump, including proposed tariffs and immigration controls, on U.S. inflation.

With caution reigning supreme, European markets are treading carefully ahead of a U.S. market holiday. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the forthcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls report, expected to be the significant economic event of the week as key figures from both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve prepare to address market concerns.

