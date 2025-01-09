Left Menu

Global Market Turmoil and the Bond Market Blues

The British bond market is under scrutiny due to a spike in gilt yields, reminiscent of the post-Truss budget volatility. The euro zone faces higher bond supplies amid inflation, while U.S. markets anticipate economic shifts under President Trump's tariffs. Caution prevails before U.S. market holidays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:00 IST
Global Market Turmoil and the Bond Market Blues
Representative Image Image Credit: AI Generated Image

In the ever-volatile world of global finance, the British bond market is currently in the spotlight for reasons that few would want. This week has seen a 20-basis point increase in benchmark gilts, reaching their highest levels since 2008, sparking concerns about Britain's fiscal stability.

Contributing to the turmoil is an expected rise in bond supply in the euro zone amid accelerating inflation, reflected in the five-month peak of German bund yields. Across the Atlantic, apprehensions grow over the impact of policy shifts under President Trump, including proposed tariffs and immigration controls, on U.S. inflation.

With caution reigning supreme, European markets are treading carefully ahead of a U.S. market holiday. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the forthcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls report, expected to be the significant economic event of the week as key figures from both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve prepare to address market concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025