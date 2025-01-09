Left Menu

Kejriwal Urges Modi to Include Delhi Jats in OBC List

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to include Delhi's Jat community in the central OBC list, accusing the government of neglecting them for a decade. With Delhi Assembly elections approaching, Kejriwal highlights unfulfilled promises that impact Jat students' admissions to Central institutions.

Updated: 09-01-2025 13:26 IST
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has made a public appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that Delhi's Jat community be added to the OBC list of the Centre. Kejriwal charged the BJP-led Central government with misleading the community in the name of OBC reservation for the past decade.

According to Kejriwal, while the Delhi government's OBC list includes the Jat community, the Central government's list does not. As a result, Jat community students from Delhi are denied reservation benefits when applying to Delhi University. He criticized the Central government institutions for not offering the same benefits.

Kejriwal recalled past promises made by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Jat community in Delhi about their inclusion in the OBC list. He questioned why Jat community students from Rajasthan receive reservations at DU, whereas those from Delhi do not. His criticism of the Centre comes as the Delhi Assembly elections are on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

