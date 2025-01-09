Tamil Nadu Challenges UGC's New Draft Rules as an Assault on Federalism

In a heated session at the Tamil Nadu State Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin vehemently opposed the University Grants Commission's (UGC) recent draft rules regarding the appointment of Vice Chancellors. Describing the rules as an assault on federalism and a detriment to Tamil Nadu's higher education system, Stalin urged for their withdrawal.

The Chief Minister also criticized the overarching New Education Policy (NEP), accusing it of undermining the educational framework. Citing the NEET examination as an example plagued with malpractices, he emphasized the detrimental impact these policies have had, referencing the tragic loss of a student, Anitha.

Under the UGC's new draft guidelines, faculty candidates can qualify by clearing the UGC-NET in any subject, diverging from their previous academic disciplines. The criteria for vice-chancellor candidates now include professionals from diverse fields, sparking nationwide debates about centralization. Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindu, also condemned these guidelines as threats to federalism, accusing the central government of over-centralizing and communalizing education.

(With inputs from agencies.)