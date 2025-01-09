Norway’s Gas Export Reaches New Heights in 2024

In 2024, Norway set a new milestone in its gas exports to Europe, achieving record-breaking levels, according to Gassco, the pipeline system operator. Norway's gas exports constituted 30% of Europe's total gas imports, offering a substantial energy influx to the continent.

Gassco's comprehensive pipeline network, stretching over 8,800 kilometers, managed to deliver an impressive 117.6 billion cubic metres of gas, narrowly surpassing the previous record of 117.4 billion cubic metres set in 2017.

Compared to 2023, this represented a notable 7.8% increase, underlining Norway's pivotal role in fortifying Europe's energy supply amidst growing demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)