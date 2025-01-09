Norway’s Gas Export Reaches New Heights in 2024
Norway's natural gas export to Europe reached a record high in 2024, contributing substantially to Europe's gas imports. Gassco reported delivering 117.6 billion cubic metres of gas, surpassing the previous record from 2017 and showing a 7.8% rise from 2023 levels.
In 2024, Norway set a new milestone in its gas exports to Europe, achieving record-breaking levels, according to Gassco, the pipeline system operator. Norway's gas exports constituted 30% of Europe's total gas imports, offering a substantial energy influx to the continent.
Gassco's comprehensive pipeline network, stretching over 8,800 kilometers, managed to deliver an impressive 117.6 billion cubic metres of gas, narrowly surpassing the previous record of 117.4 billion cubic metres set in 2017.
Compared to 2023, this represented a notable 7.8% increase, underlining Norway's pivotal role in fortifying Europe's energy supply amidst growing demands.
