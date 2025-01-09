Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Efforts for Cow Protection Amid Cold Wave

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its efforts to ensure the welfare of cows amid the current cold wave sweeping across the state, housing 12,35,700 destitute cows in 7,696 shelters. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure no cow succumbs to the harsh conditions, equipping shelters with tarpaulins, bonfires, fodder, water, and other necessary amenities.

All infrastructure-related developments are set for completion by February 25, 2025, with implementing agencies ordered to uphold high-quality construction adhering to specified standards. The government emphasizes constructing robust cow sheds and drinking water facilities while mandating immediate corrective action in cases of mismanagement in cow shelters.

Veterinary officers are tasked with regular visits to the shelters to ensure proper health check-ups and care for the cows, while caretakers are required to stay overnight. The chief minister has also instructed regular district inspections to avoid shortages in essentials like fodder and water, as efforts are coordinated with the Rural Development Department to free pasture lands and cultivate fodder using MGNREGA, underscoring the state's commitment to cow protection.

