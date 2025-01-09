Madhya Pradesh's Plast Pack 2025: A New Era for the Plastic Industry

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was a key participant in the 'Plast Pack 2025' conference, a major event for the plastic industry that kicked off in Indore this Thursday.

The conference, set to conclude on January 12, hosts over 400 companies and 2,000 exhibitors. Organized by the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, it explores growth and innovation within the industry. Chief Minister Yadav emphasized the state's significant potential for plastic industry development, highlighting employment prospects and economic growth, while stressing the importance of managing plastic's side effects through reuse and waste management strategies.

He noted the critical role played by plastics during the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledged the need for balancing industrial progress with environmental conservation. The state's development, inspired by the Gujarat model, aims for both economic and environmental sustainability, fostering employment through regional industry conclaves with substantial investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)