Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Media Centre Amid Swift Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a media centre for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday. His visit included reviewing preparations for the event and meeting with religious leaders, spending over four hours across two sectors to inspect facilities.

In an address, Adityanath detailed the logistical efforts behind the event, slated to occupy a 10,000-acre site split into 25 sectors. He expressed hopes for Prayagraj's energy to resonate globally, with the Kumbh's prestige shining through.

Discussing the challenges of organizing the event post-monsoon, the Chief Minister highlighted the tight timeframe to prepare the festival grounds. Despite the constraints, significant progress in construction and event planning has been achieved, earning accolades from visiting spiritual leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)