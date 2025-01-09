Haryana's Double-Engine Govt Gears Up to Boost Farmers' Prosperity
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the state government's focus on enhancing farmers' income through strategic initiatives. In a pre-budget consultation, he highlights the significance of crop diversification, organic farming, and improved connectivity while seeking farmers' input for the upcoming budget to ensure economic prosperity.
- Country:
- India
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reiterated the government's commitment to improving farmers' economic conditions, calling it a priority of the 'double-engine' administration during a recent pre-budget consultation.
Saini cited crop diversification and organic farming as vital strategies to increase agricultural income while highlighting improved transport networks making crop distribution more feasible.
Notably, the government will incorporate inputs from progressive farmers into the state's upcoming budget, underlining an inclusive approach. Special efforts toward small landholding farmers are also underway, with e-mandis and other innovations in development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- farmers
- income
- agriculture
- government
- budget
- diversification
- organic
- farming
- economy
ALSO READ
Assam CM Sarma reviews progress of various government initiatives in Sadiya
Pakistan: Imran Khan seeks meeting with PTI negotiation team before talks with government
Akhilesh Yadav questions BJP government's preparedness for Mahakumbh, offers help
NATHEALTH asks govt to address systemic gaps in healthcare in upcoming Budget
PM Modi slams past Congress governments for delaying projects by 35-40 years even after foundation stones were laid.