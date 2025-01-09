Left Menu

Haryana's Double-Engine Govt Gears Up to Boost Farmers' Prosperity

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the state government's focus on enhancing farmers' income through strategic initiatives. In a pre-budget consultation, he highlights the significance of crop diversification, organic farming, and improved connectivity while seeking farmers' input for the upcoming budget to ensure economic prosperity.

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reiterated the government's commitment to improving farmers' economic conditions, calling it a priority of the 'double-engine' administration during a recent pre-budget consultation.

Saini cited crop diversification and organic farming as vital strategies to increase agricultural income while highlighting improved transport networks making crop distribution more feasible.

Notably, the government will incorporate inputs from progressive farmers into the state's upcoming budget, underlining an inclusive approach. Special efforts toward small landholding farmers are also underway, with e-mandis and other innovations in development.

