BlackRock's Climate Initiative Departure Sparks Controversy
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 04:03 IST
In a significant move, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has announced its withdrawal from the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative (NZAMI).
This decision comes in the wake of mounting pressure from Republican politicians who have criticized environmentally focused investor groups. Despite this departure, BlackRock, managing approximately $11.5 trillion, asserts that its commitment to sustainable investment practices remains unchanged.
The withdrawal underscores the broader tensions between political forces and Wall Street's environmental investment strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
