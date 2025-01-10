Left Menu

Hope and New Beginnings: Ex-Naxalites Find Employment in Gadchiroli Industry

The Gadchiroli Police have facilitated employment for 48 former Naxalites in the newly set up Lloyds Metals Industry. This initiative is part of a broader government effort to integrate surrendered Naxalites into society, offering them jobs and resources for rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:56 IST
Gadchiroli Police bring new ray of hope for surrendered Naxalites (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Gadchiroli Police have successfully integrated former Naxalites into the workforce, providing a fresh start for those who once wielded weapons in revolt. A total of 48 surrendered militants have been employed in various capacities within the newly established Lloyds Metals Industry in the district.

According to Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal, over 600 Naxalites have surrendered to the local police. Since the 2014 amendment to the surrender policy, the government has bolstered rehabilitation efforts, extending financial aid and employment opportunities. Going beyond this, the Gadchiroli Police initiated a special drive to ensure these former rebels are embedded in mainstream society.

When SP Neelotpal approached Lloyds Metals Industry with the proposition to employ surrendered Naxalites, the company responded positively. After assessing their educational backgrounds and skills, Lloyds offered training and eventually hired them. Today, these individuals earn a livelihood in various roles, drawing a monthly salary ranging from INR 15,000 to INR 20,000.

Former high-ranking Naxalite, Maniram Atla, who surrendered in 2019, expressed relief and happiness at his new life and employment. Concurrently, Ramesh Katvo and Sainaath Pungati, who surrendered earlier, shared similar sentiments, expressing satisfaction with the transformation their lives have undertaken.

SP Neelotpal emphasized that the primary mission is to eradicate Maoism from the region while extending welfare schemes to connect people to mainstream society. He urged current Naxalites in hiding to come forward and embrace these support systems.

In recent developments, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Gadchiroli, inaugurating projects and distributing job letters and share certificates to the former Naxalites. This significant step was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commended the state's endeavor to foster development in Maoist-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

