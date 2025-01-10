SECI Lights Up India's Renewable Future with Impressive Growth
The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has reached over 73 GW in renewable energy project capacity. With groundbreaking growth in trading volume and income, SECI earned an 'Excellent' MoU rating and Navratna status from the Ministry of Finance, signaling its critical role in India's clean energy expansion.
The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a state-owned enterprise, has surpassed a remarkable 73 gigawatts (GW) in awarded capacity for renewable energy projects as of December 2024. This significant milestone underscores SECI's leadership as a Renewable Energy Implementing Agency in India.
SECI's achievements include a stellar performance rating from the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, scoring 96 out of 100 for the 2023-24 financial year. This coincides with a substantial 22.13% increase in annual trading volume and a robust income growth of 20.91% year-on-year, reaching Rs. 13,135.80 crore.
In addition to its financial success, SECI recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 436.03 crore, marking a 38.13% increase. On August 30, 2024, the Ministry of Finance granted SECI Navratna status, highlighting its vital role in driving India's transition to renewable energy.
