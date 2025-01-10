SECI Lights Up India's Renewable Future with Impressive Growth

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a state-owned enterprise, has surpassed a remarkable 73 gigawatts (GW) in awarded capacity for renewable energy projects as of December 2024. This significant milestone underscores SECI's leadership as a Renewable Energy Implementing Agency in India.

SECI's achievements include a stellar performance rating from the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, scoring 96 out of 100 for the 2023-24 financial year. This coincides with a substantial 22.13% increase in annual trading volume and a robust income growth of 20.91% year-on-year, reaching Rs. 13,135.80 crore.

In addition to its financial success, SECI recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 436.03 crore, marking a 38.13% increase. On August 30, 2024, the Ministry of Finance granted SECI Navratna status, highlighting its vital role in driving India's transition to renewable energy.

