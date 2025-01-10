Protests Erupt Over Controversial UGC Draft Rules on Vice-Chancellors' Appointment

In a passionate display of dissent, members of the DMK students' wing gathered at Valluvar Kottam to protest the University Grants Commission's (UGC) draft rules concerning the appointment of Vice Chancellors. The group vocally opposed the directives issued by the BJP-led central government.

The uproar follows Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's resolution in the State Assembly denouncing the UGC's proposal. Highlighting the potential threat to federalism, CM Stalin urged for the withdrawal of the draft, labeling it as detrimental to Tamil Nadu's higher education framework and criticizing the imposition of the New Education Policy (NEP).

Meanwhile, additional scrutiny comes from Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu, who disparaged the guidelines as an affront to federal principles and an attempt at the centralization of education. As the discourse heats up, the guidelines remain a contentious issue within the political and educational arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)