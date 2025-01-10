Left Menu

South Korea's Fresh Approach to the Political Impasse

South Korea's Acting President, Choi Sang-mok, suggested a new strategy to resolve the deadlock over anti-graft investigators' efforts to arrest the impeached leader, Yoon Suk Yeol. Choi recommended introducing a special prosecutor via new legislation to proceed with the insurrection investigation against Yoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:39 IST
  • South Korea

In a bid to break the deadlock surrounding anti-corruption probes, South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for new legislative measures. The focus remains on the contentious arrest of the impeached figure Yoon Suk Yeol.

Addressing the ongoing political turmoil, Choi advocated for the parliament to draft a bill that would appoint a special prosecutor. This move aims to advance the stalled investigations into Yoon's alleged acts of insurrection.

Choi's proposal comes amid heated debates and is seen as a potential pathway to resolve the standoff, reflecting the complexities of South Korean political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

