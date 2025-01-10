Left Menu

Ukraine's Steel Surge in Jeopardy as Conflict Intensifies

Ukraine's steel production increased by 21.6% in 2024, reaching 7.58 million metric tons. However, the proximity of fighting to the country's sole coking coal mine threatens future output. Formerly a major exporter, Ukraine has seen drastic steel output declines since Russia's 2022 invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:21 IST
Ukraine's Steel Surge in Jeopardy as Conflict Intensifies
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's steel industry is witnessing a significant recovery, with output rising by an impressive 21.6% in 2024 to 7.58 million metric tons, according to the latest figures from the producers' union. However, there are growing concerns as fighting encroaches upon Ukraine's only coking coal mine.

The industry has faced severe challenges since Russia's invasion in February 2022, which devastated key steel production facilities. Ukraine, once a robust producer and exporter, saw output plummet by 70.7% in 2022. The union warned that potential shutdown of the Pokrovsk mine could reduce output to as low as 2-3 million metric tons by 2025.

With Russian forces advancing to within 2 km of the mine, operations have been partly halted, with capacities reduced to 50%. Steelmaker Metinvest BV, the mine's owner, may need to import coking coal, thereby increasing production costs. Industry stakeholders are exploring alternative domestic coal sources to mitigate potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025