Investigation Launched After Lintel Collapse Injures 24 at Kannauj Railway Station

A structural collapse at Kannauj Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh injured 24 people, prompting an inquiry into possible negligence. Authorities, including Railway Minister Rajni Tiwari, have assured compensation for victims as rescue efforts continue. The site was part of a development initiative under the Amrit Bharat Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Rajni Tiwari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Kannauj Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, where a lintel collapse left 24 individuals injured. State authorities and railway officials have been quick to initiate an inquiry into the incident, vowing to penalize any negligence identified during the investigation.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Rajni Tiwari stated that the construction work at the station led to the collapse, with several victims now receiving medical attention. Four individuals have been admitted to a medical college due to grave injuries, while the others are being treated at a district hospital.

Northeast Railway's CPRO Pankaj Kumar Singh announced compensation for the injured, with Rs 50,000 allocated for those severely hurt. Asim Arun, another state minister, confirmed rescue operations were underway, with 23 people freed from the debris. The site is part of the Amrit Bharat Yojana initiative for station development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

