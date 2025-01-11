Dhobiya Artists Revive Traditional Folk Art at Maha Kumbh Prelude

In an enthralling preview to the Maha Kumbh 2025, a group of Dhobiya artists from Purvanchal dazzled audiences with their dynamic performances in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Supported by the state's Public Relations Department, the Vande Mataram Folk Music group is dedicated to reviving Purvanchal's ancestral Dhobiya dance art.

'Yes, and we gather crowds by singing about government schemes and using our art to convey meaningful messages. The purpose is to keep Sanatan alive and spread unity,' stated Lahor Prasad Bind, a prominent member of the group. The Dhobiya dance is a vital component of Purvanchal's cultural heritage, handed down through generations.

Bind, who is also a poet and playwright, draws creative inspiration from his family's artistic lineage. 'This art is my ancestral work. Our ancestors performed these songs, and we continue the tradition. In this Kumbh, we will present our art to people from across the country,' he shared with ANI.

The Dhobiya performances contribute to the Maha Kumbh 2025 experience, which marries spiritual devotion with cultural richness. As Prayagraj readies for the event from January 13 to February 26, it anticipates welcoming over 45 crore devotees to the sacred Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers merge.

