Expired Saline Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

In a tragic turn of events, a pregnant woman has allegedly died at Medinipur Medical College due to the administration of "expired" saline. The serious allegations were brought to light by Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and a prominent BJP leader, on Saturday.

According to Adhikari, not only did one woman succumb, but four other pregnant women have been admitted to the Critical Care Unit after being administered the same suspected saline. He pointed out that the grim scenario is reminiscent of a similar incident in Karnataka last year, where defective Ringer's Lactated saline from Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical Ltd. led to multiple maternal fatalities.

The Karnataka incident prompted a state-wide ban and a subsequent investigation by the Drugs Controller General of India. Affected by the past, West Bengal officials are now being urged to enforce stricter controls. Adhikari voiced concerns over the same firm still operating and supplying medical facilities despite severe sanctions, pushing for an exhaustive probe into possible malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)