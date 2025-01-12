ACSIL Ups Sugarcane Price Amidst Growers' Demands

The managing committee of Aska Cooperative Sugar Industries Ltd (ACSIL) in Odisha announced an increase in the price of sugarcane to Rs 3,500 per tonne this year. This decision comes amidst demand from the Ganjam district sugarcane growers association for a higher price.

ACSIL managing director Sushant Kumar Panda confirmed that the factory will also bear transportation charges for sugarcane transported beyond a 10-km radius. He noted the financial considerations influencing the committee's pricing decision.

Despite growers initially demanding Rs 4,500 per tonne and threatening to halt supply, the factory plans to start crushing operations on January 17, aiming for over 50,000 metric tonnes. Procurement will include sugarcane from nearby districts to enhance operational days.

