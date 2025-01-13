Maha Kumbh 2025: The Biggest Spiritual Gathering Underway

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is witnessing the mass convergence of devotees for Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest spiritual assembly, as millions prepare for the sacred 'Snan' or holy dip on the auspicious day of Paush Purnima. This year's event is particularly significant due to a rare celestial alignment, an occurrence seen only once every 144 years.

The sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam drew pilgrims from across the globe, with the first major 'Shahi Snan' taking place on Makar Sankranti. Many devotees believe that bathing at this site purifies the soul, erases sins, and bestows peace, as depicted in the spiritual narrative of Lord Ram.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been lauded for the meticulous arrangements ensuring safety, food, and accommodation for the pilgrims. The BJP government's role has been praised, attributing the grand scale of facilities to their governance. The event sees collaboration with police, NDRF, and traffic authorities for seamless vehicular movement and security, as Maha Kumbh 2025 continues until February 26.

