Pongal Festival: A Celebration of Prosperity and Heritage

Pongal festivities kick off with 'Bhogi,' marking the start of this colorful South Indian harvest festival. Honoring Lord Indra for prosperity and agriculture, Pongal spans four days of celebrations, art, and unity across Tamil Nadu and other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:07 IST
People burning the old and unused items (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant Pongal festivities commenced across South India on Monday with the tradition of 'Bhogi,' which involves discarding old and unwanted items to welcome the new. Celebrated on the first day of the four-day Pongal festival, it is a time-honored harvest celebration in the region.

The first day, Bhogi, is dedicated to Lord Indra, the rain god revered for his influence on agriculture and prosperity. Bhogi Mantalu, another name for this day, involves burning discarded household items in fires composed of wood and cow dung cakes, lighting up villages and towns in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his wishes for the festival on social media platform 'X,' praising Pongal as a cultural masterstroke that champions equality and celebrates agriculture and nature.

Pongal is a significant, colorful festival in Tamil Nadu and South India, lasting four days from January 14 to January 17 in 2025. It's a time for communal gratitude for harvests, worshipping the Sun God, and celebrating kinship with cattle.

Synonymous with festivals like Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Poki, Bihu, and Hadaga, Pongal varies in traditions but prominently features symbols like the sun, chariot, and wheat grains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

