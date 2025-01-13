Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence of Tradition and Technology

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 interweaves age-old spirituality with modern technology to enhance safety and management. With advanced measures like drones and CCTV, Uttar Pradesh authorities are ensuring a secure experience for millions of devotees converging for the world's largest religious gathering at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:08 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence of Tradition and Technology
Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Maha Kumbh Mela got underway on Monday, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, spotlighted a harmonious blend of traditional faith and modern technology in this year's festival. Drones and CCTV are being deployed for enhanced security, ensuring a seamless experience for millions of attendees.

Speaking with ANI, DGP Kumar emphasized the preparations, noting expanded ghats and an advanced crowd management system that aim to make this year's gathering both spiritual and safe. 'Nearly 60 lakh pilgrims have taken the holy dip,' said Kumar, underscoring the use of cutting-edge technology alongside traditional policing to improve security measures.

The state's police force has introduced a floating chowki to assist devotees, while the Traffic Police have implemented comprehensive strategies to facilitate smooth travel within the bustling area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the event, highlighting its significance in celebrating Indian cultural and spiritual values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025