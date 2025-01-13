Political Drama: Defamation Showdown Between Former Delhi Minister and BJP MP
Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has accused BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj of making defamatory statements during a TV interview, which he claims were politically motivated to tarnish his image. The court hears both sides' arguments and advances the next session to January 22, 2025.
In the latest chapter of a defamation battle brewing between former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, submissions were made by Swaraj's legal counsel asserting that the charges against her are politically driven. The accusation centers on comments made by Swaraj during a television interview.
As the Rouse Avenue Court convened to deliberate Jain's complaint, Advocate Siddhesh Kotwal represented Swaraj, while advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohd. Irshad stood for Jain. The court, presided by ACJM Neha Mittal, has decided to continue the hearings on January 22, 2025.
Jain contends that Swaraj's statements about recovered items during an ED raid at his home were fallacious and intended to defame him. With the court issuing notice earlier in December, Jain has pursued both civil and criminal defamation actions, alleging these accusations have damaged his personal and political standing.
