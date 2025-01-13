Left Menu

Political Drama: Defamation Showdown Between Former Delhi Minister and BJP MP

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has accused BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj of making defamatory statements during a TV interview, which he claims were politically motivated to tarnish his image. The court hears both sides' arguments and advances the next session to January 22, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:27 IST
Political Drama: Defamation Showdown Between Former Delhi Minister and BJP MP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest chapter of a defamation battle brewing between former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, submissions were made by Swaraj's legal counsel asserting that the charges against her are politically driven. The accusation centers on comments made by Swaraj during a television interview.

As the Rouse Avenue Court convened to deliberate Jain's complaint, Advocate Siddhesh Kotwal represented Swaraj, while advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohd. Irshad stood for Jain. The court, presided by ACJM Neha Mittal, has decided to continue the hearings on January 22, 2025.

Jain contends that Swaraj's statements about recovered items during an ED raid at his home were fallacious and intended to defame him. With the court issuing notice earlier in December, Jain has pursued both civil and criminal defamation actions, alleging these accusations have damaged his personal and political standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025