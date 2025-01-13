India Fintech Resilience: Amid Funding Decline, New Unicorns and Record IPOs Emerge
India's fintech sector secured USD 1.9 billion in 2024, positioning the country third globally despite a 33% funding decline, according to Tracxn. This fall follows a broader market slowdown and geopolitical challenges.
Despite setbacks, the sector demonstrated resilience with a late-year recovery, marked by two new unicorns and a record eight IPOs. Digital lending led the funding surge, comprising 64% of total capital raised.
Bengaluru continues as India's fintech powerhouse, attracting significant investments. Key investors included Peak XV Partners, LetsVenture, and Y Combinator, while late-stage funding witnessed a 42% dip from the previous year.
