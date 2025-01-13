Left Menu

India Fintech Resilience: Amid Funding Decline, New Unicorns and Record IPOs Emerge

India ranks third globally in fintech funding, securing USD 1.9 billion in 2024 despite a 33% decline. The sector sees late-year recovery with two new unicorns and eight IPOs. Digital lending dominates, while late-stage and seed funding witness notable drops. Bengaluru remains top fintech hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:41 IST
India Fintech Resilience: Amid Funding Decline, New Unicorns and Record IPOs Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's fintech sector secured USD 1.9 billion in 2024, positioning the country third globally despite a 33% funding decline, according to Tracxn. This fall follows a broader market slowdown and geopolitical challenges.

Despite setbacks, the sector demonstrated resilience with a late-year recovery, marked by two new unicorns and a record eight IPOs. Digital lending led the funding surge, comprising 64% of total capital raised.

Bengaluru continues as India's fintech powerhouse, attracting significant investments. Key investors included Peak XV Partners, LetsVenture, and Y Combinator, while late-stage funding witnessed a 42% dip from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025