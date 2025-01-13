Eighth Day of Rescue Efforts in Assam Mine Tragedy as Families Await Closure
Rescue operations continue for the eighth day at a flooded coal mine in Assam, where five workers remain trapped. Efforts by multiple agencies have so far recovered four bodies. Families of the victims face uncertainty, with authorities striving to dewater the mine and uncover the remaining miners.
It's now the eighth day since the rescue operations began at the inundated rat-hole coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district, where five workers remain trapped. A coordinated effort involving the Indian Army, Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF, and Coal India Limited is underway as authorities battle to dewater the mine.
The mine, located in 3 Kilo Umrangso, flooded on January 6, initially trapping nine workers. While four bodies have been recovered, five individuals are yet to be located. Assam Minister Kaushik Rai reported that extensive resources are being deployed, with the installation of a heavy-duty pump ongoing to assist in the efforts.
The tragic incident has seen families of the deceased thrown into despair, with increasing concern about the survivors. The wife of miner Lijen Magar, among the deceased, expressed her uncertainty about the future, underscoring the human cost of this unfolding tragedy. Authorities continue to investigate the disaster as rescue operations persist.
