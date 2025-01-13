Left Menu

Fire Contained at Russian Industrial Plant After Ukrainian Strike

Russian firefighters extinguished a blaze at an industrial plant in the Volga region following a purported Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot. The strike supports an air base for Russian nuclear bombers. Emergency crews remain active after two firefighters died in the incident.

Updated: 13-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:07 IST
  • Russia

Firefighters in Russia have contained a major blaze at an industrial plant in the Volga region, five days after a drone attack by Ukraine. The fire resulted from an assault on an oil depot, used by an air base for Russian nuclear bombers, according to Ukraine's reports.

Regional governor Roman Busargin confirmed the blaze, which sparked after the January 8 drone strike on Engels, had been put out. However, emergency services continue to maintain a round-the-clock presence at the site.

The attack on the oil depot initiated a state of emergency declared by Governor Busargin as two firefighters tragically lost their lives while battling the inferno.

(With inputs from agencies.)

