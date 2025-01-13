Controversy Over Childbirth Reward in Sanadhya Community

Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, the head of the Madhya Pradesh Parshuram Kalyan Board, sparked debate by offering a Rs 1 lakh reward to Sanadhya Brahmin couples who produce four children. This announcement was made during a marriageable-age gathering event held on Sunday.

In a video that quickly gained traction on social media, Rajoria argued that couples limiting themselves to one child, despite financial stability, is concerning. He expressed concerns over the growing population of 'non-Hindus' and linked it to a lack of attention towards family growth within their community.

Amidst mounting reactions, Rajoria clarified that the reward is not state-funded but a personal initiative, backed by social support. His contention revolves around the perceived halving of the Brahmin population since 1951.

(With inputs from agencies.)