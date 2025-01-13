Controversy Over Childbirth Reward in Sanadhya Community
Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, chief of the Madhya Pradesh Parshuram Kalyan Board, announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for Sanadhya Brahmin couples who have four children. He sparked controversy by tying population growth to community prosperity, highlighting a decline in Brahmin numbers and criticizing 'non-Hindu' population growth.
- Country:
- India
Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, the head of the Madhya Pradesh Parshuram Kalyan Board, sparked debate by offering a Rs 1 lakh reward to Sanadhya Brahmin couples who produce four children. This announcement was made during a marriageable-age gathering event held on Sunday.
In a video that quickly gained traction on social media, Rajoria argued that couples limiting themselves to one child, despite financial stability, is concerning. He expressed concerns over the growing population of 'non-Hindus' and linked it to a lack of attention towards family growth within their community.
Amidst mounting reactions, Rajoria clarified that the reward is not state-funded but a personal initiative, backed by social support. His contention revolves around the perceived halving of the Brahmin population since 1951.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unmasking Misinformation: The Nitin Gadkari Viral Video Controversy
Viral Video Debunked: Mock Train Drill Mistaken for Disaster
Senior Police Officer Arrested Following Viral Video of Misconduct
Court Declares Arrest Over Viral Video Illegal
Fact Check: Viral Video Isn't Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, But His Lookalike