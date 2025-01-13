Left Menu

Controversy Over Childbirth Reward in Sanadhya Community

Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, chief of the Madhya Pradesh Parshuram Kalyan Board, announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for Sanadhya Brahmin couples who have four children. He sparked controversy by tying population growth to community prosperity, highlighting a decline in Brahmin numbers and criticizing 'non-Hindu' population growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:21 IST
Controversy Over Childbirth Reward in Sanadhya Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, the head of the Madhya Pradesh Parshuram Kalyan Board, sparked debate by offering a Rs 1 lakh reward to Sanadhya Brahmin couples who produce four children. This announcement was made during a marriageable-age gathering event held on Sunday.

In a video that quickly gained traction on social media, Rajoria argued that couples limiting themselves to one child, despite financial stability, is concerning. He expressed concerns over the growing population of 'non-Hindus' and linked it to a lack of attention towards family growth within their community.

Amidst mounting reactions, Rajoria clarified that the reward is not state-funded but a personal initiative, backed by social support. His contention revolves around the perceived halving of the Brahmin population since 1951.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025