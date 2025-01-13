Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Race Heats Up: BJP Vs AAP in Fiery Electoral Clash

BJP's Parvesh Verma accused Arvind Kejriwal of being unable to serve as Delhi CM due to bail restrictions from the Supreme Court. Verma criticized AAP's development track record and claimed houses were provided under PMAY-Urban, not by AAP. Kejriwal countered by alleging BJP's plans to demolish slums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:22 IST
Parvesh Verma, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated salvo fired ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP's candidate for the New Delhi constituency, Parvesh Verma, has launched a direct attack on Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Verma alleged that Kejriwal cannot assume the Chief Minister's role due to stringent bail conditions set by the Supreme Court, which limit his official activities.

According to Verma, Kejriwal, who received bail from the apex court on September 13 in relation to a laundering probe tied to Delhi's annulled Excise policy, is barred from entering the CM office, signing files, or even visiting the Secretariat. The bail terms also required a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh and mandated Kejriwal's presence at trial dates unless exempted.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal's administration, Verma insisted that the people of Delhi's slums have shown discontent during Kejriwal's visits by waving black flags. He alleged little to no development occurred under AAP's governance and attributed housing provisions to Prime Minister Modi's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban). Meanwhile, Kejriwal accused BJP of planning slum demolitions despite denials from the Delhi LG. The forthcoming elections on February 5 promise intense political rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

