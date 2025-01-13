Governor Lauds Artisan Revival Efforts Amidst Pandemic Challenges

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has praised the National Council for Handloom and Handicraft Development for its role in supporting artisans during the challenging times of the pandemic, helping them regain their livelihoods. She made these remarks as the chief guest at the 'Karigar Gatha: A Legacy of Craftsmanship' event held on Sunday at the National Craft Museum.

Governor Patel emphasized the importance of backing artisans to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. She noted, "Artisans were severely impacted during the Covid-19 crisis. The National Council played a critical role by providing training in both online and offline modes, offering workshops that enabled artisans to transition their businesses online."

The Governor urged the public to support artisans by choosing handmade products, stressing that while these items may be more costly than machine-made counterparts, they are vital to preserving cultural heritage. Further, she spoke on the significance of the Maha Kumbh and invited visitors to explore artisan stalls at the event, underscoring the massive expected turnout of 45 crore participants.

