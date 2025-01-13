Left Menu

Mali's Gold Seizure Escalates Tensions with Barrick

The military-led government in Mali seized around three metric tons of gold from Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto complex, intensifying a dispute over mining contracts. The seized gold, valued at $245 million, is being moved to a state bank. A judge's confiscation order follows ongoing tensions, including executive detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:27 IST
Mali's Gold Seizure Escalates Tensions with Barrick
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Mali's military-led government has seized approximately three metric tons of gold from the Loulo-Gounkoto complex operated by Canadian miner Barrick Gold. The gold, valued at an estimated $245 million, is being transported via helicopter to Banque Malienne de Solidarite (BMS) in Bamako.

The seizure follows a judicial order last week amid a prolonged dispute between Barrick and the Malian authorities over mining contracts. The conflict has previously seen detentions of Barrick executives and an arrest warrant for the company's CEO, Mark Bristow.

Barrick warned that this dispute might force a suspension of operations at the complex, significantly impacting earnings. The company, which disputes Mali's tax claims, has already received arbitration proceedings against the government. No comments have been received yet from either side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025