Decades-Old Dispute: Indian Fishermen's Struggle in Sri Lankan Waters

In response to queries about the arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha that the issue has deep historical roots. The minister noted that the conflict stemmed from maritime agreements reached in 1974 and 1976, marking boundaries and fishing jurisdictions between the nations.

Jaishankar explained Sri Lanka's stringent legal framework, referring to the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Act of 1996 and the amendments made in 2018 and 2023. These updates have led to sterner penalties for fishermen, especially targeting boat owners and skippers, complicating diplomatic resolution efforts. He underscored that the problem aggravates due to the proximity of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry's fishing communities to Sri Lankan waters.

Highlighting the regional dimension, Jaishankar reported that as of today, 97 Indian fishermen are in Sri Lankan custody. This figure includes those serving sentences and others awaiting trial, following the recent apprehension of 11 additional fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. He emphasized that the government is actively engaging with Sri Lankan officials to resolve the matter.

