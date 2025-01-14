Left Menu

Blaze of Controversy: LADWP Faces Lawsuit Over Water Mismanagement in Palisades Fire

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power faces a lawsuit for allegedly failing to manage water supplies, impacting efforts to combat the Palisades Fire. The suit claims a reservoir crucial for firefighting was dry, worsening the fire's destruction. The LADWP's water management decisions are under scrutiny.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is under fire, literally and figuratively, facing a lawsuit over alleged mismanagement of water resources crucial in combating the deadly Palisades Fire. Residents and others affected filed the lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing negligence in maintaining nearby water supplies.

The legal action claims that the Santa Ynez reservoir, with a capacity of 117 million gallons, was unavailable during the fire due to delayed repairs. Originally estimated at $89,000 in April 2024, repair contracts escalated to around $130,000 by November, according to the complaint from Robertson & Associates.

As the blaze continues to threaten lives and properties, Governor Gavin Newsom has called for a probe into LADWP's resource management. With lives lost and thousands of structures destroyed, the department's spokesperson has remained silent on the lawsuit, while LADWP CEO Janisse Quinones highlighted challenges in maintaining water supplies during a press briefing last week.

