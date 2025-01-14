Maha Kumbh 2025: A Celebration of Faith and Unity

In a monumental display of devotion, over 13.8 million pilgrims participated in the first 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayaagraj on Tuesday morning, officials reported. At 10:30 am, a helicopter took flight from Prayagraj Airport, showering flowers over the gathering of Akharas, adding to the spectacle.

The opening day of the world's largest religious gathering saw a staggering 1.5 crore devotees taking the holy dip at Sangam. On social media platform X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to all participants, hailing the ceremony as a living depiction of India's timeless culture and spiritual beliefs.

A vibrant scene unfolded at the Triveni Sangam as sadhus from 13 Akharas immersed themselves in the sacred waters. A foreign devotee attending her third Kumbh described the energy as indescribable, expressing gratitude for the presence of police maintaining order. Swami Chidambaranand of Mahanirvan Akhara observed that the event epitomizes the magnificence of Indian civilization, highlighting unity beyond caste divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)