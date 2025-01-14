Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Celebration of Faith and Unity

Over 13.8 million devotees took part in the first 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The event was marked by flower showers from helicopters, showcasing the grandeur of Sanatan Dharm. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praised the gathering as a testament to India's enduring culture and faith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:57 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Celebration of Faith and Unity
Visual of devotees on Makar Sankranti in Prayagraj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a monumental display of devotion, over 13.8 million pilgrims participated in the first 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayaagraj on Tuesday morning, officials reported. At 10:30 am, a helicopter took flight from Prayagraj Airport, showering flowers over the gathering of Akharas, adding to the spectacle.

The opening day of the world's largest religious gathering saw a staggering 1.5 crore devotees taking the holy dip at Sangam. On social media platform X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to all participants, hailing the ceremony as a living depiction of India's timeless culture and spiritual beliefs.

A vibrant scene unfolded at the Triveni Sangam as sadhus from 13 Akharas immersed themselves in the sacred waters. A foreign devotee attending her third Kumbh described the energy as indescribable, expressing gratitude for the presence of police maintaining order. Swami Chidambaranand of Mahanirvan Akhara observed that the event epitomizes the magnificence of Indian civilization, highlighting unity beyond caste divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025