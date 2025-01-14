Spice Revolution: National Turmeric Board Launched!

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, unveiled the much-anticipated National Turmeric Board in Telangana's Nizamabad district, marking a significant milestone for turmeric farmers in the region.

The launch coincided with the auspicious festival of Sankranti, aiming to tap into the vast potential for boosting turmeric productivity in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Goyal emphasized the Board's mission to support the 'Golden Spice' farmers, focusing on developing superior varieties and enhancing exports.

This initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to farmers, fulfilling a 40-year-old demand for dedicated infrastructure. With turmeric prices surging, the Board aims to strengthen North Telangana's economy and bolster India's global turmeric market standing.

